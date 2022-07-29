The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

New pediatric IC unit unveiled at Wolfson Medical Center

The newly constructed unit will be equipped with the "highest quality" intensive care facilities and "state-of-the-art" technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 29, 2022 23:47
The new pediatric intensive care unit at Wolfson Medical Center (photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
The new pediatric intensive care unit at Wolfson Medical Center
(photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

A new pediatric intensive care (IC) unit, donated by honorary Save a Child's Heart chairman Morris Khan, was unveiled this week at Wolfson Medical Center in central Israel.

The newly constructed unit will be equipped with the "highest quality" of intensive care facilities and "state-of-the-art" technology, the medical center said. 

The Israeli hospital specializes in cardiac and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatments. Most of the children, some of who arrive through Save a Child's Heart and some who are referred from other hospitals, suffer from conditions such as cardiogenic shock, trauma, severe infectious diseases, congestive heart and lung failure and neurological and metabolic emergencies.

Some of the advanced equipment added includes negative and positive pressure rooms for immunocompromised children or children with infectious diseases.

The new IC unit expands on Wolfson's current unit, which treats some 450 children from Israel and across the globe with complex clinical diagnoses.

Wolfson hospital (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Wolfson hospital (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

'A dream come true'

"The new unit is a huge dream come true," Dr. Racheli Sion Sarid, head of the pediatric intensive care unit, said.

"It enables us to provide treatment of the very highest standard for children from Israel and abroad who require intensive care," she added.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Khan said that "out of everything I have done in my life, the work of Save a Child's Heart is the most powerful and impactful."

"Out of everything I have done in my life, the work of Save a Child's Heart is the most powerful and impactful."

Save a Childs Heart chairman Morris Khan

"The people at the organization devote their lives to saving the lives of children," the honorary chairman continued. "I feel blessed to be part of this project."



Tags Israel health hospital technology science Wolfson Medical Center Save a Child’s Heart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by