New pediatric IC unit unveiled at Wolfson Medical Center

A new pediatric intensive care (IC) unit, donated by honorary Save a Child's Heart chairman Morris Khan, was unveiled this week at Wolfson Medical Center in central Israel.

The newly constructed unit will be equipped with the "highest quality" of intensive care facilities and "state-of-the-art" technology, the medical center said.

The Israeli hospital specializes in cardiac and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatments. Most of the children, some of who arrive through Save a Child's Heart and some who are referred from other hospitals, suffer from conditions such as cardiogenic shock, trauma, severe infectious diseases, congestive heart and lung failure and neurological and metabolic emergencies.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Some of the advanced equipment added includes negative and positive pressure rooms for immunocompromised children or children with infectious diseases.

The new IC unit expands on Wolfson's current unit, which treats some 450 children from Israel and across the globe with complex clinical diagnoses.

Wolfson hospital (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

'A dream come true'

"The new unit is a huge dream come true," Dr. Racheli Sion Sarid, head of the pediatric intensive care unit, said.

"It enables us to provide treatment of the very highest standard for children from Israel and abroad who require intensive care," she added.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Khan said that "out of everything I have done in my life, the work of Save a Child's Heart is the most powerful and impactful."

"Out of everything I have done in my life, the work of Save a Child's Heart is the most powerful and impactful." Save a Childs Heart chairman Morris Khan

"The people at the organization devote their lives to saving the lives of children," the honorary chairman continued. "I feel blessed to be part of this project."