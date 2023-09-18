New rankings published by US News looked at how much influence each country has in the world, as well as their political, economic, and military power, as well as foreign and security policy.

Although Israel dropped one place in the world ranking, it still made it to a respectable place.

United States

First place was taken by the United States, which the US News website calls "the most dominant economic and military power in the world." The site noted that the nation's cultural stamp extends over the entire world. However, the website noted that US national security is a concern, as is the debt created by wars. The US also leads the developed world in firearm deaths.

China

In second place is China. The most populous country in the world, China is also the second largest economy in the world and is heavily controlled by the ruling Communist Party. However, the site noted that political freedom remains tightly controlled, and China has some of the world's tightest restrictions on internet use. China regularly ranks near the bottom of international rankings for media freedom.

Russia

Russia took third place. The way Russia is perceived around the world due to the invasion of Ukraine, and the Western sanctions on the country's economy certainly affected it.

However, US News states that it's still the largest country in the world in terms of area mass, and also has one of the largest economies in the world, thanks to the production of oil and gas. The site also noted that Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and also takes part in the G20.

Other Nations

Germany climbed to fourth place, followed by England, which rose to fifth place, and South Korea to sixth.

France came in seventh place and Japan in eighth place. Saudi Arabia came in ninth place.

According to the ranking on the site, Saudi Arabia is the "giant of the Middle East", with the vast majority of the land and wealth of the Arabian Peninsula within its borders. However, the survey noted that a strong religious identity dominates the country, with principles of the Koran, conservative teachings, and the strict Islamic Sharia law present in all aspects of life.

Israel

Israel reached a respectable 11th place. "Despite its size, the country played a significant role in global affairs," the survey said.

US News also noted that Israel has a strong economy, and it is of enormous importance to Jews all over the world. However, the rating noted that Israel has ongoing conflicts with the Palestinians and that it faces accusations of human rights violations.

It also reported that Israel's main exports are diamonds, technological equipment, and medicines. Israel dropped one place from last year when it ranked tenth.