Israelis protest judicial reform, Netanyahu's 'campaign of lies' in US

Israelis from across the country gathered on Saturday evening to protest against the government's judicial reform, in what is the 38th consecutive week of protests in Israel.

This weekend's protests came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wraps up his trip to the United States, where he set to stage for a "new Middle East" in a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Netanyahu also met with US President Joe Biden at the Manhattan hotel, where Israeli and Jewish protesters shouted “Democracy” and held Israeli flags in continued demonstrations against the prime minister.

Demonstrations were expected to be held in some 150 designated spots across Israel, with the main protests held at Tel Aviv's Kaplan intersection.

Anti-government protesters began gathering in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv, ahead of the main demonstrations. Protesters gather in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square on September 23, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protesters attack Netanyahu's 'campaign of deceit' in US

"Following the conclusion of Netanyahu's campaign of deceit in the US, during which he claimed American Jews were 'aligned with Iran,' Netanyahu revealed he intends to carry on with the legislation of the judicial reform's core issue - a hostile takeover of the Judicial Selection Committee," protest group Kaplan Forces said in a message.

"We will not allow Netanyahu to turn Israel into a dangerous messianic dictatorship, taking us to a constitutional crisis," Kaplan Force continued. "The protests will be amplified over the coming weeks until the Knesset's return from holidays," the group vowed.

"One cannot repent for those who destroyed every good part of Israel."