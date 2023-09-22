WATCH LIVE: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu addresses UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the United National General Assembly's 78th session on Friday afternoon, with a speech by the prime minister scheduled at 4:15 p.m. Israel time or 9:15 a.m. local time in New York.

The prime minister's speech comes amid brewing normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as increased tensions along the Gaza border and the West Bank and at home, as the government awaits a High Court ruling on its judicial reform reasonableness law that could send Israel spiraling into a constitutional crisis.

You can watch Netanyahu's address to the UN live below:

Netanyahu's trip to the United States so far

Netanyahu, who met with Tesla and X owner Elon Musk in California before departing for the East Coast, was met with resistance during his visit to NYC, as Jewish communities across the US gathered in Times Square to express their unwavering support for the Israeli leader, while other groups demonstrated their opposition to his policies.

Netanyahu has thus far met with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, in a crucial meeting held on the sidelines of UNGA.

This is a developing story.