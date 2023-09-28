Israel's defense minister signs historic Arrow 3 deal with Germany

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed on Thursday a deal for the sale of the Arrow-3 long range anti-ballistic missile system.

Gallant said that the sale of the system is the biggest agreement to date between the two states, and showed the level of their partnership.

"Since the establishment of our ties, Germany has contributed greatly to Israel’s security. Today we are proud to do the same for Germany -- a strategic ally, and European leader," said Gantz. "Only 80 years since the end of the Second World War, yet Israel and Germany join hands today in building a safer future, for both nations."

The Arrow-3, developed in joint cooperation between the Israel Missile Defense Organization, Israel Missile Defense Organization and the Israel Aerospace Industries, is one of the most advanced systems of its kind, said Gallant. Israeli defense systems were so advanced because they had been protecting Israel since the state's establishment, and the Jewish state has had to maintain a qualitative advantage to survive.

"Today the State of Israel is prepared to expand our defense and industrial cooperation with additional global partners," said the Defense Minister. AN ARROW 3 ballistic missile interceptor is seen during its test launch near Ashdod in 2015. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Enemy of my enemy

Israel, Germany and other potential partners share common threats, Gallant said, pointing to the Iranian missile threat with Hezbollah in Lebanon to attacks on Gulf states.

"The Iranian UAVs, used to kill innocent civilians around the world, serve as a preview, for what the world will see, if the missile embargo will expire next month," Gallant said, referencing the 2015 Iran deal sunset clause. "In the face of Iranian aggression, we must prioritize security readiness and capabilities as well as bold actions by the international community."