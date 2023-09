A general closure of border crossings in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be put in place during Yom Kippur this year, according to a Friday morning IDF Spokesperson announcement.

This comes after a recent string of violent attacks and riots both inside sovereign Israel and at border crossings and checkpoints in the West Bank and Gaza.

The closure will begin one minute after midnight on Sunday, September 24 and it will be lifted on Monday, September 25 at 11:59 p.m.