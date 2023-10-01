Israeli hikers rescued after getting stranded on cliff in the south

A group of hikers found themselves in a serious situation at Tzafit Tamar, stranded on a cliff without a way to get back down safely, according to a press release from Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority.

Their situation triggered an emergency response after a report was received at the 102 call center for the Southern District.

After receiving the distress call, a specialized fire and rescue team from the Sapir station and the Special Rescue Unit, under the command of Nissim Amar, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The rescue teams immediately identified the hikers and realized the severity of their circumstances, acknowledging that they couldn't descend on their own.

Swift operation to rescue the hikers

A swift operation was then initiated, employing specialized equipment to ensure the safe retrieval of the stranded hikers.

While most of the hikers were promptly rescued, another person found himself at an even higher and more challenging altitude. Recognizing the complexity of this particular rescue, the rescue services teamed up with the Arava Rescue Unit. The joint team meticulously crafted a high-altitude descent strategy to ensure the individual's safety.

The spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue at the Dimona Regional Station provided updates throughout the situation.

In a reassuring conclusion to what could have been a tragic event, the spokesperson confirmed that all of the hikers were safely rescued. None of the hikers required medical attention post-rescue, and they were all in good condition.