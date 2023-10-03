Watch: Historic reenactment of Levite choir resounds near Temple Mount

Close to 1,000 Levites from around the world converged on Jerusalem's southern wall near the Western Wall to partake in a momentous reenactment of the ancient Levitical choir of the Temple, 2,000 years after its destruction.

Amid the historic Huldah Steps, which served as the entrance to the Temple Mount during its existence, the Levites, divided by their vocal ranges, echoed songs from the Psalms, reminiscent of those sung during the Sukkot holiday in ancient times.

Levites are Jewish males who claim descent from the Tribe of Levi, which descended from Levi, the third son of Jacob and Leah. Historically, the Tribe of Levi held specific religious, political, and educational duties among the Israelites, while in modern times, they maintain a unique status within Jewish communities, comprising about 4% of the total Jewish population.

The spectacle was accompanied by the harmonies of an orchestra, the sounds of trumpets, designed as it was during the time of the ancient Temple. In addition, participants adorned in costumes evocative of the Temple era. Among the performers was renowned artist and singer, Yonatan Razel.

'Deep yearning for ancient days'

The musical event was meticulously orchestrated under the guidance of Itzik Weiss, former director of the 'Mizmor' school, and overseen by Yotam Segal. The two-part event began with the Levites' rehearsal with musical instructors before culminating in a moving performance.

The event was organized by the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem, in partnership with various entities, including the Jerusalem Office and the East Jerusalem Development Company. This event was the second consecutive year such a reenactment has taken place. The Jerusalem Municipality also extended its support to ensure the event's success.

Commenting on Monday's proceedings, Herzl Ben Ari, the CEO of the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem remarked, "This was a powerful event that opened our hearts, reminding us of our deep yearning for ancient days. It's an occasion we may not have witnessed since the Temple's destruction."