Tel Aviv doctor indicted for shipping drugs from US to home, drug dealing

A Tel Aviv emergency room doctor was indicted for shipping "dangerous drugs" from the United States of America to his residence, where he also hid a pharmacy's worth of different narcotics for purposes other than his own use, the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday morning.

The doctor, whose identity is restricted under a publication ban, imported over 150 grams of Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL). The package was intercepted by customs authorities on August 1.

Drugs hidden at home

On September 18 it was found that the doctor had narcotics concealed throughout his home. Another 218 grams of GBL were found hidden in plant pots in his living room.

In the kitchen cupboards, 20 milliliters of ketamine were discovered. Another vial of ketamine was found in the living room, along with two tablets of MDMA, almost two grams of Mephedrone, and 33 grams of cannabis. In the refrigerator the doctor hid 3 grams of psilocin type drugs.

"The respondent is an emergency room and health fund doctor, by virtue of his trusted position in public health he is well aware of the risks involved in drug use. Despite this, the respondent imported and possessed drugs of various types in commercial quantities, including hard drugs that are considered 'semi-rape' [drugs]," said prosecutor Nitzan Friedman.

"The respondent blatantly abused the trust that was placed in him by virtue of his position, and from this there is a presumption of danger [to the community] in his case."