Israel Police find more drugs hidden in Kinder surprise egg

Just a week after a drug bust in which police found drugs hidden in a Kinder Surprise Egg in Rehovot, Ramle police over the weekend cracked their own drug trafficking case involving a dealer hiding cocaine in the plastic toy capsule of the popular children's chocolate treat.

Police said on Sunday morning that they arrested a Ramle man in his 20s after he had been stopped and searched at a checkpoint.

In his car police found what appeared to be hashish or marijuana in plastic bags. Inside the Kinder Surprise capsule officers found smaller bags of cocaine.

Undercover Rehovot police officers were successful in their own egg hunt at the beginning of the month. On Tuesday police filed an indictment against a suspected drug dealer in his 20s, who had been making home narcotics deliveries by electric scooter.

Drugs previously hidden in a Kinder egg

Searching the courier, police found the Kinder egg, which was filled with packets of crystal meth and heroin.

Kinder surprise eggs are hollow chocolate eggs that contain plastic orange capsules. These capsules contain toys that require assembly.

The plastic capsules have a long history of being used to conceal and transport illicit substances around the world.