The Jewish Agency will broadcast a special program on the Jerusalem Post website and Facebook page on Wednesday, October 4, at 5 PM Israel time, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. The program will tell the dramatic story of the chairman of The Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, who fought on the southern front during the war.

Almog, an officer in the paratroopers, fought against the Egyptians and did not know at the time that his younger brother, Lieutenant Eran Avrutsky, had fallen in battle on the northern front in the Golan Heights.

During the broadcast, Almog will discuss the difficult battles on the southern front and will relate the details of the phone call he received from his mother in which she informed him of the death of his brother in the battles in the Golan Heights and what he later discovered about the circumstances that led to his brother's death.

THE TEL SAKI memorial site near Moshav Ramat Magshimim on the Golan Heights commemorates IDF soldiers who fell during the fighting there in the Yom Kippur War of 1973. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

What will the video include?

The program, hosted by interviewer Ben Shani, combines archival footage and photos from the war and features renditions of popular songs of the day performed by contemporary singers, including Si Heyman, Kobi Oshrat, and Elad Shodler.