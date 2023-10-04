Indictment to be filed against gunman who shot at Tamra mayor's home

An indictment is expected to be filed Thursday against a gunman who shot at the Tamra mayor's home on August 29, the Israel Police said on Wednesday morning.

The Northern District Police said that they had finished their 35-day investigation into Wadie Trabelsi, a 19-year-old Tamra resident.

The indictment will be filed by the Haifa District Attorney's office against the teen, who was arrested in a car with black gloves, masks, and the pistol.

"Any attempt to harm the head of an authority on the basis of his position, even if on a personal basis, is a violation of the rule of law in the State of Israel and the Northern District will take a heavy hand against any such attempt," Assistant-Chief Shuki Tachaucha had said after the arrest.

Multiple arrests

Two other suspects had also been arrested. After the arrests, the Tamra Municipality building was targeted with gunfire, causing damage but no casualties, the police said at the time.

The shooting occurred during a spate of violent attacks on local political figures in the Israeli Arab community.