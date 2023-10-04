An Israeli medical delegation flew early on Wednesday to Nagorno-Karabakh to help victims of an explosion last week at a fuel depot that has killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds more. The cause of the explosion was not made public.

The medical delegation led by Prof. Ofer Merin, director-general of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, was sent on behalf of the Health Ministry to provide medical treatment to the hundreds of injured citizens, including many burn victims.

WHO and Armenian Health Ministry asked Israel for help

The decision to send the group was made after the Armenian Health Ministry in Yerevan and the World Health Organization asked Israel for assistance and the Foreign Ministry approved it.

Merin has led numerous medical relief missions to disaster areas including Turkey and Haifa that have suffered horrific earthquakes. He has often run the IDF's field hospitals, treating victims of catastrophes, and his teams are regarded as among the best in the world.

The delegation includes 14 participants, including plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive-care doctors, and nurses who specialize in treating burns. The delegation brought with it advanced equipment for the treatment of burns and began its work at two local medical centers.

According to the Armenian government, nearly 30,000 refugees have crossed into the country since local forces surrendered to Azerbaijan. About 120,000 ethnic Armenians live in the region.