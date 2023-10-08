Gal Gadot and other celebs condemn attacks

Gal Gadot was one of a host of celebrities posting on social media to mourn those killed in the terror attacks on Israelis carried out by Hamas on Saturday.

Gadot shared her grief and outrage with her 109 million Instagram followers in an Instagram story and a post that included a news photo from BBC news and a screen shot of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s post about the events.

"At least 200 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Hamas," wrote Gadot.

"Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1000 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing."

“I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children.”

Later, she posted a white Star of David on a blue background with the words, “I stand with Israel,” an image that has been widely shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Israeli and Jewish celebrities speak out

She also shared several posts by another Israeli actor, Fauda star and co-creator, Lior Raz, who posted news clips of the carnage and wrote on Instagram: “Our country was attacked by a cruel enemy who murdered children, women, and men in cold blood in their beds. They took captive babies, mothers, and older people."

"On the eve of a holiday, they are proud that they have attacked prosperous and peace-loving villages of farmers and looted their homes; they massacred children who were celebrating at a nature party and [they called] their crimes a victory. This is not a victory. It is darkness fighting light. We Israelis are once again in a difficult time. We know how to fight for our lives and we will never abandon any Jewish child. This is our way.”

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel posted a story showing an Israeli flag, along with the words: “Be strong and take care of yourselves. Am Yisrael Chai!”

Noga Erez, another Israeli singer with an international following, posted several Instagram stories about events in Israel, including a broken heart on a black background and a photo of woman who is believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas along with her daughters, above which she wrote, “I can’t handle this.”

Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer, who starred in Angels & Demons with Tom Hanks, posted several Instagram stories about today’s events, including one saying that Jordan River Village, a camp for children with illnesses, had opened its doors to families of special-needs children during the crisis.

Guy Nattiv, the Israeli director who just made the movie Golda, shared photos and names of missing Israelis on his Instagram account.

Brett Ratner, the producer/director of such big-budget movies as Rush Hour, who reportedly has just moved to Israel in the wake of multiple sexual abuse allegations in the US, also posted photos of missing Israelis believed to have been kidnapped, as well as several other posts about emphasizing his support for Israel, including an “I Stand With Israel” image.

American actor/comedian Josh Gad posted a news article about the attacks and wrote, “I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel. What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

Many celebrities known for their frequent criticism of Israel had nothing to say [at least, not at press time], including rock star Roger Waters and model Bella Hadid.

But Bella’s father, Mohammad Hadid, posted an Instagram story criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and added a post with quote from Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, in which Hadid blamed these Israeli politicians for the day of horrific attacks by Hamas.

“This less of a human and Bibi and the far right government of this Zionist State is responsible for creation of this massive escalation between the occupied and the occupier," wrote Hadid. "It’s that simple. Erasing the Palestinians off the map at United nation is organized arrogance.. (the New Middle East) it’s shameful..."