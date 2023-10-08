Israel’s counterterrorism expert who predicted the Hamas invasion

A little over a month ago the former counter-terrorism adviser to two Israeli Prime Ministers authored a prescient essay, outlining an invasion of the Hamas terrorist movement into Israel.

The counter-terrorism adviser, Yigal Carmon, the founder and president of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), wrote on August 31 the “Signs Of Possible War In September-October.”

Carmon noted “There has also been an increase in efforts by Iran and Hezbollah to smuggle weapons into the West Bank, similar to the smuggling of weapons into Gaza.”

"Lately there have been growing indications that a war against Israel may break out in September or October 2023. The trigger may be spiraling violent clashes resulting in many casualties, or the use of new weapons leading to many fatalities on the Israeli side,” wrote Carmon, who worked to combat terrorism for Yitzhak Shamir and Yitzhak Rabin.

People react on the road, in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Predicting the attacks

Carmon added “There have recently been increasing reports about the potential use of new weapons by Hezbollah, Hamas and the PIJ that can cause a large number of Israeli fatalities, such as extra-powerful explosive charges and rockets fired on Israeli localities, as mentioned above. In this situation, Israel will likely be compelled to undertake a large-scale response, above and beyond its routine counterterrorism measures, even at the cost of an all-out war.”

Carmon continued that the Iranian-regime controlled PIJ “secretary-general Ziad Al-Nakhaleh said that, during his June 2023 meeting with Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei, the latter had ‘reiterated [the need to] develop the arming of the West Bank and the resistance there.”

Nakhaleh added that "We, as Palestinians and as resistance forces and movements, understand the importance of arming the West Bank, but this requires efforts by the Palestinians themselves, and also the assistance of our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Carmon told The Jerusalem Post that Hamas’s war is aimed “to prevent normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia” with respect to bi-lateral diplomatic relations.

The role of Iran was covered in other parts of his essay. Israeli and American politicians have stressed that the Hamas invasion was backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein told the Post “Israel woke up this morning to a coordinated and murderous terrorist attack. The fighting still continues and the State of Israel is doing everything to protect its citizens against this brutal attack. Hamas carried out the terrorist attack, but Iran is the one behind this shocking murder of dozens of innocent Israeli women, children and men. The murderous Iranian regime will remember this day and will lick their wounds for many years to come due to the Israeli response.”

He added “Israel is fighting for the free world. Remember that the State of Israel has the moral authority to dismantle the murderous terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and Iran.”

Republican Congressman Cory Mills from Florida told the Post, “I support Israel's right to defend itself, its citizens, and eliminate the terrorists threatening the stability of the region. It's clear to me that this is the work of Iranian-backed Hamas, aimed at disrupting talks with Saudi Arabia and the expansion of the Trump-era Abraham Accords.”

Mills, who is a war veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, added “ Biden's decision to release $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran serves as a stark reminder of the consequences that took place following the Iran Nuclear Agreement under the Obama/Biden administration. This pattern is clear: each time funds are released to Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism, proxy militias in the region persistently launch attacks, aiming to destabilize and target Western allies and Americans.”

The Congressman continued “Examining the precision and coordination of the recent attack, it's highly plausible that the recent $6 billion, in addition to the many more billions made available to Iran after Biden lifted sanctions, provided the necessary funding to execute this assault.

This well-coordinated, multi-pronged Hamas attack was directed by Iran, reminiscent of Quds Force-led proxy militia attacks in Iraq against US installations and allies.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the $7 billion of military weapons and equipment, left behind in Afghanistan, by Biden being utilized.”