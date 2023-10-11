IDF: Hamas plan was to conquer, hold Gaza corridor

Intelligence collected from the battle with Hamas in the Gaza Strip periphery proves that the terrorist group’s plan was to conquer the area and hold it for an indefinite period, the IDF said Wednesday.

Equipment, logistical items, and other data indicated that the terrorists expected to stay in the area and came prepared for such an operation, before facing a faster and more powerful counterattack than what they had foreseen, it said.

If Hamas succeeded in surprising the IDF and Israel completely at stage one of the invasion, it is clear that the IDF’s second-round response – as opposed to a longer period of shock, waiting, and negotiation over hostages – took Hamas by surprise.

Three Hamas terrorists had recently been located and killed just south of Ashkelon, the farthest north within the South that any invaders succeeded in penetrating, IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said Wednesday.

They were discovered in an industrial area and not within Ashkelon itself, he said, adding that the IDF was probing how they got that far. IDF soldiers (credit: Courtesy)

Hagari gave the first update in days on total rocket fire from Hamas, which had surpassed 5,000. On the first day, there were more than 2,000.

The IDF has steadfastly refused to give statistics about the Iron Dome air-defense system's effectiveness, saying that would tip off Hamas.

IDF fighting on five fronts

Hagari also discussed the IDF’s efforts fighting on five fronts: within the Gaza Strip, the Gaza periphery, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.

Still, Hagari’s tone suggested that overnight attacks from Syria were limited and not indicative of a new large conflict, while those from Lebanon had intensified but also remained under the level of a new big separate fight.

The IDF would continue to quickly counterattack any source of fire, but it was not looking to overreact when no Israelis, or very few, were being harmed, he said.

Eighteen Hamas terrorists had been killed since Tuesday morning, Hagari said, adding that more than 1,000 were killed in the Gaza periphery and more than 1,500 overall, including those killed in airstrikes on Gaza, since the war began.

The airstrikes were coming in large waves, but there was an emphasis on trying to kill top Hamas officials, he saidFurthermore, Hagari hinted that more Hamas officials besides the two announced on Tuesday had likely already been killed, but he would not confirm their names until Hamas publicly does so.