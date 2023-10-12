Many residents of moshavim and kibbutzim opposite Gaza who survived the fiendish destruction by Hamas terrorists have lost their eyeglasses and are unable to see well. The optometry department at the Hadassah Academic College in Jerusalem decided to examine the eyes and prepare glasses and contact lenses for those survivors who have been sent to rest at Dead Sea hotels.

The initiative is being headed by department head Dr. Hadas Ben-Eli, director of the optometry and biometrics service the college and also director of the optometry and biometrics service at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Dozens of optometrists, technicians, and other professionals are now performing examinations and making glasses and contacts until 4 p.m. on Thursday, at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel at the Dead Sea, first floor.

The most innovative equipment

The SkyMed company is providing all of the most innovative testing equipment; the Shamir Industries Optics Company has donated eyeglass frames and lenses as needed and will prepare the glasses as much as possible on the spot; the Opticana company donated spectacle frames; and the Johnson & Johnson Company provided contact lenses. Woman at the optometrist (illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

“Our teams will take care of anyone who needs an eye test and glasses, of any kind. We are conducting eye tests and vision tests and make every effort to issue the glasses on the spot immediately. We urge anyone who needs glasses or an eye exam to come to our positions and we will take care of everything they need, said Ben-Eli.