Chronically ill Hadassah patient has coffee date of a lifetime

Hatem was diagnosed with a chronic illness and has been unable to leave Hadassah-University Medical Center since his infancy. Recently, thanks to the efforts of the hospital’s medical staff, he was able to leave the facility for a special coffee date, according to a Monday press release from the medical center.

"We have been taking care of Hatem at Hadassah Mount Scopus since he was a month old," says Dr. Rivka Brooks, the head of the children's department and the pediatric intensive care unit at Mount Scopus’s Hadassah-University Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks went on to explain that Hatem is a rare disease patient and has needed professional care ever since he was a baby.

“Over the years, due to his illness, Hatem has needed increasing help in various areas, including continuous artificial respiration and assistance with eating through a tube,” she continued. “Despite his complex medical condition and daily challenges, Hatem is an intelligent young man who speaks and writes in three languages. He doesn't give up on school and strives to participate in activities, some of which are planned only after his hours of study.”

She describes Hatem as having a "captivating personality, and he is loved by all the members of the medical and nursing staff. He is very dependent on the machines and our team, who have been going above and beyond for him for many years. He has long since become a resident who has grown up here in the hospital, and we all know him and his family."

Unfortunately, due to his condition, Hatem has been unable to leave the medical center because of his dependence on the hospital's facilities, equipment, and staff.

Having to stay behind

So, while it remains a dream of his to travel abroad, such an adventure is not possible. Even when his family went on a trip to Turkey, Hatem had no choice but to stay behind.

The Hadassah statement notes how this caused Hatem to feel quite sad, such that the medical staff was debating whether or not he would benefit from being on antidepressants.

The medical team, however, came up with a plan that would prove to be far more impactful for Hatem.

"We know that Hatem loves Turkish coffee," Dr. Brooks said. "Even in the tough times in the unit, he doesn't give up on his cup of Turkish coffee. So, I suggested to Hatem the idea of a coffee date: instead of bringing the coffee to him, we would go together to a coffee shop outside the hospital."

So, the Hadassah staff prepared Hatem’s medical equipment and managed to give him the coffee outing that he was hoping for.

"I'm happy to go outside," Hatem said. “Coffee is tasty [and further,] I got to go to a coffee shop for an outing with regular, healthy people."