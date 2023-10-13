Israeli arrested for saying female hostages are 'enjoying sex in Gaza'

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of posting a seditious message on social media against Israeli female captives in the Gaza Strip.

The arrest was made after a post on Facebook that garnered heavy criticism on social media said: "Just to update that some of the captives who were always at the protests are now enjoying wild sex in Gaza."

The man was arrested on suspicion of incitement and has been taken in for questioning. Additionally, the mobile device in his possession and a computer found in his apartment were seized.

Another Israeli arrested on suspicion of "incitement"

Simultaneously, a 47-year-old resident of Eilat was also arrested on suspicion of incitement and affiliation with terrorist organizations.

According to the police, the suspect expressed support on social media for Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as solidarity with Gaza residents.

"Among other things, she published incitement messages in which she compared public figures to Nazis, expressed solidarity with fallen security personnel, and rejoiced at the security situation deteriorating," the police reported. The court has extended her detention until Tuesday.

1,300 people were killed, and 3,000 were injured in the recent surprise attack by Hamas last Saturday.

Hundreds of militants infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory in a coordinated attack, targeting civilians and soldiers in a long list of settlements and bases in southern Israel.

In several places, horrifying acts of violence and cruelty against the victims were revealed. Among other things, the militants killed over 250 festival-goers at a music festival in Re'im, set homes on fire in several kibbutzim near Gaza, and killed adults, women, and children.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced that they hold about 130 captives. In addition, thousands of rockets were fired towards Israel in recent days.

In response, the IDF initiated "Operation Swords of Iron," which included extensive strikes in the Gaza Strip. The supply of electricity and water to Gaza has been cut off, and it is expected that fuel supplies in Gaza will run out within a few days.