A special prayer service is scheduled to take place today at the Western Wall Plaza. The event is dedicated to fervently pray for the safe return of those who were kidnapped by Hamas during the Hamas massacre on October 7.

The prayer service will also seek divine blessings for the IDF and the dedicated Israeli security personnel during Operation Swords of Iron.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel will lead the prayer service. Additionally, the event will be honored by the participation of Avichai Brodtz, whose wife and three children were tragically abducted.

The ceremony will include the recitation of the Mincha prayer, the chanting of select Psalms, and heartfelt prayers for the safety and triumph of IDF soldiers, as well as the overall well-being of the entire nation.

The service will be streamed live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation's website as well as on The Jerusalem Post news site below: