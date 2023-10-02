WATCH LIVE: Jewish worshipers gather for Birkat Kohanim at Western Wall

Jewish worshipers gathered at the Western Wall plaza to hold a joint prayer of Birkat Kohanim (priestly blessing) on Monday, during the Hol Hamoed days of Sukkot and the High Holy Days.

The tradition of conducting a mass event for the blessing has been a highlight of the week-long Sukkot and Passover holidays for over 50 years, with most gatherings attended by tens of thousands of people in a huge blanket of white tallitot.

What are the priestly blessings?

The priestly blessing is a blessing recited by the descendants of the Cohen tribe (usually surnamed Cohen, Katz etc.) at every morning minyan of Shacharit.

During holidays, there is an additional Mussaf prayer after the morning services, and therefore, a second Priestly Blessing every day.

The Sukkot ceremonies also involve the practice of netilat lulav, blessing of the Arba Minim, or Four Species: Aravot, etrog, hadassim and lulav.