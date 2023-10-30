A senior official of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital has sent a message to the director-general of the Economy and Industry Ministry declaring that “in these days of war. hospital security guards are a vital need for protection, readiness and alertness for the possibility of terrorist infiltration and disturbances.

But despite this, working as a security guard in a hospital is not defined as a preferred job; it’s the same as being a salesperson at a convenience store at a petrol station.”

Shai Shriki, a lieutenant-colonel in the IDF reserve and the medical center’s chief of operations, asked the ministry to recognize security work in hospitals as “preferred work” with extra benefits. That is why all those responsible for the issue of security in the hospitals have difficulty recruiting employees to the point of a constant shortage,” he explained.

Staff shortages

“In recent years, there has been great difficulty on the part of all hospitals to recruit graduates of compatible military service for security positions there.

The job requires skill in using weapons, maturity, compassion, the ability to deal with different and complex situations, including dealing with difficult situations, and more. In addition, in recent years, we have all witnessed a significant increase in violence in hospitals towards the medical staff.” MEDICAL STAFF at Hadassah-Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem assemble and hold placards, declaring a strike and protesting violence against hospital personnel, May 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

He said he has raised this issue many times before the various decision makers, including senior officials in the Health Ministry and beyond, but, unfortunately, so far this issue has not been addressed.