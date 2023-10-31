Israeli Ambassador criticized for wearing yellow star at UN

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan has expressed his disappointment over the decision of the Israeli delegation to the UN to wear yellow badges. "We were deeply saddened to witness members of the Israeli delegation to the UN donning yellow badges," Dayan stated on Tuesday. He emphasized that such a move not only dishonors the victims of the Holocaust but also the State of Israel itself.

הצטערנו לראות את חברי משלחת ישראל לאו״ם עונדים טלאי צהוב. מעשה זה מבזה הן את קורבנות השואה והן את מדינת ישראל. הטלאי הצהוב מסמל חוסר אונים של העם היהודי והיותו נתון לחסדי אחרים. כיום יש לנו מדינה עצמאית וצבא חזק. אנו אדונים לגורלנו. על הדש נשים היום דגל כחול-לבן, לא טלאי צהוב. — דני דיין (@dandayan) October 31, 2023

Dayan remarked, "The yellow badge symbolizes the historical vulnerability of the Jewish people and their dependence on the mercy of others. Today, the scenario has changed. We have an independent nation and a formidable army. We determine our own fate. Instead of a yellow badge, we should be proudly displaying a blue-and-white flag.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wears a yellow Star of David at the UN Security Council on October 30, 2023. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA MAARIV)

'The world remains silent'

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, along with his delegation, sported yellow Stars of David bearing the message "Never Again" during the UN Security Council meeting that took place on Monday. This meeting was convened to discuss the recent war in Israel and the current humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Erdan passionately addressed the council, saying, "The world remained silent when Jewish infants were incinerated in Auschwitz, and today, it remains silent as Jewish babies in Be'eri and the southern towns face atrocities from the "Nazi Hamas." The global community's silence is deafening." He further pledged to wear the yellow badge until the Nazi Hamas is eradicated and until the Security Council breaks its silence to condemn the massacre that took place on October 7.

Drawing a poignant comparison, Erdan shared a personal story: "The world didn't raise its voice when my grandfather, his wife, and their seven children were sent to Auschwitz. The global community stood silent when they, along with millions of other Jewish children, were exterminated in the Holocaust." Erdan drew a parallel between this historical silence and the current lack of global response to the Hamas-led massacre on October 7 that killed at least 1,400 people.