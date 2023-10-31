Relations between Jews and Arabs in Israel are deteriorating as a result of the ongoing conflict, officials from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet, and the police warned during a recent meeting to discuss the issue.

The security officials emphasized that such a situation poses a direct threat to the stability of Israel.

Police and Shin Bet authorities, in collaboration with Arab community leaders, are actively working to prevent demonstrations, provocations, and expressions of hostility.

The police are taking strict measures against any acts of incitement or support for Hamas. However, a crucial role is played by Arab leaders, the officials emphasized.

"Heads of authorities and local leaders in the Arab sector understand their responsibility and actively address the issue, ensuring it does not escalate," a security source noted.

Security officials also raised concerns regarding the volatile situation in Judea and Samaria, where tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers have escalated through a series of violent incidents.

"The harvest season, already tense every year, is particularly precarious this time," a security source warned. "There is a great fear that any land-related disputes leading to conflict and violence on the ground could end up in a shooting."

"It has the potential to ignite the entire region," the source said, adding that that the United States has expressed concerns over the matter.

The potential threats coming from the West Bank

During the discussion, there was a particular focus on the possibility of a wave of violence and terrorism originating from the West Bank.

The Shin Bet has received numerous alerts regarding potential attacks by Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria targeting Israeli civilians.

In addition, the officials presented data regarding a "likely scenario" involving terrorist cells in the region attempting attacks inspired by Hamas massacres in southern Israel.