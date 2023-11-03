Gazans who were working with permits in Israel and were detained after Hamas's October 7 assault have petitioned the High Court of Justice to release them to the West Bank and let them meet with their relatives, KAN news reported on Friday.

Over 560 Gazans are being represented in the lawsuit which was filed through the Gisha organization and the Center for the Defense of the Individual.

Justice Ruth Ronen has requested that the state provide a response to the lawsuit by Wednesday.

The security cabinet stated on Thursday that Israel was "cutting contact" with Gaza and that any Gazan workers who were in Israel would be returned to Gaza. A Palestinian police officer checks the documents of Palestinian workers as they enter the reopened Erez crossing to Israel, after Israeli ends a ban on workers from Gaza, in Gaza City September 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

About 4,000 Gazan workers detained in Israel

The Center for the Defense of the Individual reported on Wednesday that Israel was detaining about 4,000 Gazan workers.

Palestinian media reported on Friday morning that some of the Gazan workers were released through the Kerem Shalom crossing back into the Gaza Strip on Friday.