The US will deliver $320 million worth of precision bombs to Israel in an attempt to lower the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The bombs, Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies, are produced by Rafael USA, a subsidiary of the Israeli Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Congressional leaders received an update about the transfer last week, although the transfer was already approved by the relevant US congressional committees a few months ago, before the October 7 attack, according to CNN.

The Spice assemblies can be used to turn unguided bombs into precision weapons.

Spice bombs use electro-optical or infra-red systems to hit targets with high accuracy, meaning they can operate even in scenarios where GPS guidance is unavailable. The bombs can adjust their path midflight to hit moving targets and are made to cause minimum collateral damage. Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes as it seen from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 6, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The decision to include the weapons in the aid package comes as world leaders express concern with the number of civilians being reported killed in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the weeks since Hamas's assault on Israel on October 7. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has claimed that over 10,000 people have been killed and 25,000 others have been wounded in Gaza since the war began.

US preparing $14 billion aid package for Israel

The precision bombs are part of a $14 billion aid package proposed by US President Joe Biden. The aid package also includes up to 100 additional Iron Dome batteries and 14,000 Iron Dome interceptors, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.