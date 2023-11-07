For at least seven hours on October 7, 2023, the most shocking massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust took place. The areas most affected were the kibbutzim and villages closest to the border, where entire communities and generations of families were destroyed in a single day.

Still reeling from the shock, the people of Israel immediately mobilized, even as thousands of rockets rained down on them and even as the army was still going door to door, hunting for armed terrorists.

Before most of the U.S. had awoken to the unimaginable news, Jewish National Fund-USA had already established a ‘situation room’ and coordinated desperately needed on-the-ground relief efforts. Now, the organization says it is leading plans to bolster community resilience and security while planning for the future – one that is brighter and bolder than ever.

Jewish National Fund-USA is supporting thousands of displaced Israelis (Credit: JNF-USA)

Standing Shoulder to Shoulder in Solidarity

Jewish National Fund-USA remains resolute in its solidarity and support for the land and people of Israel, just as it has for 122 years. Despite new and historic challenges, the organization’s supporters are backing the Jewish homeland like never before.

“The residents of the Western Negev have had their lives, families, and neighborhoods shattered,” explained Jewish National Fund-USA Gaza Envelope Task Force Co-Chair Betsy Fischer. “Those who survived the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas are currently functioning in survival mode, living as evacuees far from their homes.”

Fisher has worked closely with the people of the Gaza Envelope for many years. “Most survivors can’t really begin to process the devastating reality they face - the loss of so many family members, neighbors, colleagues, classmates, teachers, and friends,” said Fischer. “The decision of whether to return to their communities will be a most challenging one. To do so, these Israelis will need to know that their homes will be safe and that rebuilding is possible.” American students at Muss High School arranged care packages for displaced Israelis earlier in October. (Credit: JNF-USA)

Despite the challenges ahead, Fischer comes with a message of hope for the people of the Gaza Envelope, reassuring them that even in these dark times, Jewish National Fund-USA promises to be right by their side to help them heal and rebuild.

“They have already seen what we can do; they’ve moved into the new homes supported by our Housing Development Fund, played in our Fortified Sderot Indoor Playground, and explored Eshkol’s GrooveTech. They have already felt the warmth of Jewish National Fund-USA’s embrace in good times and bad, and understanding that we will remain with them will be extremely reassuring while looking to the future.”

Building on Partnerships of Two Decades

For many years, as part of its Blueprint Negev and Go North initiatives, Jewish National Fund-USA has partnered with Israel’s Negev and Galilee regions to attract new residents, improve quality of life, and support tourism, healthcare, education, and more. Close relationships have been formed between the organization and local regional councils, community leaders, and grassroots organizations.

For the organization’s CEO, Russell F. Robinson, who landed in Israel on the morning of the October 7 attack, coming to the aid of those affected was an automatic and unquestionable reaction.

“We are helping communities, and we are helping people that we are embedded with for the past two decades,” he said. “We have created long-term relationships. We have a collective and a common language and a knowledge of their needs arising from our partnership. That’s why we were able to rapidly leverage the infrastructure that we had built to jump right in and make a difference.”

Helping Where Needed, When Needed

According to Talia Tzour, chief of staff for Jewish National Fund-USA in Israel, since the outbreak of the war, the organization’s engagement has been “unceasing and unwavering” as it maintains intensive communication with all regions and communities, extending assistance in every conceivable manner.

“In the initial days, our primary focus was evacuating residents from the Gaza Envelope communities,” she said. “We are actively supporting these evacuees and the various regions across Israel that have welcomed them. Furthermore, we are working with them to supply essential equipment and services to those most severely impacted.”

For this important mission, Jewish National Fund-USA is raising funds for its Israel Resilience Campaign. The initiative will assist in meeting the emergency needs created by the current crisis and the future’s real, long-term requirements of southern Israel.

With approximately 300,000 displaced Israelis, the campaign is supporting evacuees from Israel’s southern region, many of whom fled with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Relief efforts include food and basic toiletries, bedding, clothing, and evacuation transport. It is also providing psychotherapy for the shell-shocked members of those kibbutzim, towns, and cities that came under attack.

Through Jewish National Fund-USA’s affiliate, Nefesh B’Nefesh, affected families from the south, parents of lone soldiers, and bereaved families are receiving hundreds of hours of free social work counseling services. In addition, the organization’s horse therapy center opened its doors to families that fled areas under fire to spend time with the horses and therapists.

One of the most essential needs was to find alternative housing for tens of thousands of evacuees. Jewish National Fund-USA activated its strategic network of facilities, including its two High School in Israel campuses in Hod HaSharon and Be’er Sheva, to absorb scores of people. The Arava and Eilot Regional Councils also accepted over 5,000 people into their region, including some 200 in Timna National Park. Mitzpe Ramon is hosting over 1,000 evacuees with the organization’s support.

As the official fundraising arm of Israel’s Fire & Rescue Authority in the U.S., Jewish National Fund-USA has been raising funds to support their immediate needs while essential equipment such as secure radios, search and rescue lighting, vests, night vision goggles, and stretchers were all provided for the protection of civilian security guards in regions such as Eshkol, Sderot, and Sha’ar HaNegev.

The Lauder Employment Center established an emergency distribution center in Be’er Sheva to provide essentials to evacuees while packages were distributed to soldiers, including warm clothing, phone chargers, food, and toiletries.

In addition, the Society for Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites is offering free entry to residents from the Gaza Envelope and other affected regions to all their open sites to provide respite and relaxation. They are also offering free virtual programs to those who cannot travel or are stuck in shelters.

Teens from around the country are also volunteering with Jewish National Fund-USA-supported outdoor youth movements to tend to Israel’s fields, ensuring the nation’s food security as many farmers have been called up to serve.

One of Jewish National Fund-USA’s affiliates most active on the ground is MAKOM Communities, which has helped more than 20,000 Israelis in 30 cities and counting. They provide emotional support, therapy, and children’s activities, especially for the kids of medical emergency personnel at major hospitals. MAKOM has also cleaned and restored 400 bomb shelters in the North and South of Israel, prepared food, provided babysitting services to parents whose spouses were called up for reserve duty, and fed over 15,000 soldiers in IDF bases.

The organization has also launched “Volunteer in Israel” missions (jnf.org/travel), providing another way for Zionists everywhere to support the Jewish homeland. The 4-day trips include taking part in community service programs that help with everything from cooking to assistance with laundry or cleaning up. Volunteers can also work on farms, picking vegetables and other crops to prevent a food crisis. They can also volunteer as a civilian with Sar-El at an army base and take on logistical roles necessary to fill the void of the over 350,000 Israelis serving in the Israel Defense Forces and reserves.

Together Yesterday, Today, and Forever

Although the challenges continue to grow, Jewish National Fund-USA supporters believe that the Jewish People have never been more united. In fact, the organization will hold one of the largest gatherings of Israel supporters in the nation in Denver, Colorado, between November 30 – December 3, 2023. Its Global Conference for Israel (jnf.org/global) will feature thousands of Zionists expressing their solidarity with the land and people of Israel. They are calling on supporters everywhere to register today for the reduced price of just $50 and come together to remember those whose lives were destroyed, honor the heroes of October 7 and Israel’s fearless defenders, and celebrate their Peoplehood together as a family.

To support Israel’s immediate needs, visit jnf.org or call +1.800.JNF.0099.