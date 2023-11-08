WATCH: Broadway stars sing 'Bring Him Home' in tribute to Gaza hostages

A video was released on Wednesday of Broadway community members joining together and singing a rendition of the Les Misérables classic, "Bring Him Home," praying for the safety and quick return of all of the hostages.

"Bring Him Home" is sung in the first act by Jean Valjean, the protagonist of the musical, which is based on a novel of the same name, as he begs God to save and return Marius to Cosette, even if he has to sacrifice his own life for Marius's safety.

On October 7, 239 people were kidnapped by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and are still being held hostage inside the Gaza Strip. As the news spread, more and more people started to show their support for the families of hostages.

Broadway stars, including Debra Messing and Jeremy Jordan, gathered together in a recording booth and recorded both voice and film.

At the beginning of the video, before the Broadway stars were shown, an introduction was made for the video.

"On October 7, 2023, over 240 people were abducted and taken hostages," it said. "They represent over 30 nationalities." Advertisement

The words, "Members of the Broadway community have come together to send out love to their families and our prayers for their safe return," are seen as the captivating piano intro grabs the attention of the viewers.

At the bottom of the video, the names and ages of all of the hostages are shown as the stars sang.

Israeli Opera sang 'Bring Him Home'

Paying tribute to the 200-plus Israeli and foreign nationals taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli Opera sang a rendition of "Bring Him Home" from the timeless Broadway musical, Les Misérables, towards the beginning of the war.

In the viral video, directed by Tal Almog, two singers from the Israeli Opera, Anat Czarny, and Oded Reich, sang in an empty theater in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Their soulful voices can be felt through the screen as their emotions shined through.

The video showed short clips of some of the children who were kidnapped and are now held in Gaza with captions like "first time saying my name," and "first time meeting my brother."

They finish the song by changing the lyrics from "bring him home" to "bring them home" as a way to beg Hamas to release all of the hostages back to Israel.

Both of the videos ended with a photo collage of the hostages and #BringThemHomeNow faded on top.