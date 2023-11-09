Netanyahu issues rare condemnation of settler violence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare condemnation of West Bank settler violence under pressure from the United States.

“I condemn this and we will act against it,” Netanyahu said.

He issued his statement after meeting with settler leaders from the Yesha Council on Wednesday night and two days after he spoke with US President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, Biden “discussed the situation in the West Bank” with Netanyahu and “the need to hold extremist settlers accountable for violent acts” against Palestinians.

Settlers do not represent all Israelis

Netanyahu in his statement Wednesday emphasized that Jewish extremists who attack Palestinians in the West Bank represent on a small fraction of the overall Israeli population in Judea and Samaria. Israeli soldiers guard during a protest of Jewish settlers near the village of Deir Sharaf, west of the city of Nablus, November 2, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

“There is a tiny handful of people that do not represent this public and that take the law into their own hands.

"We are not prepared to tolerate this. We are not prepared to accept this. We will take all action against them. This causes severe international damage to the State of Israel and it does not represent the public here," he said.

According to the United Nations, eight Palestinians, including one child, “have been killed by Israeli settlers.”

The attacks have inflamed an already volatile situation in the West Bank.

In Tokyo on Wednesday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has spoke with Israeli officials during his visit last weekend about the need to stop Jewish extremist violence.