Israeli human rights group slams UN for ignoring Jewish victims of Hamas

An Israeli human rights group Shurat HaDin has formally accused the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) of failing to support over 130,000 internally displaced Israelis amid recent conflicts with Hamas. The Shurat HaDin organization, led by Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, claimed that the UN's refugee agency has displayed a lack of action and bias against Jewish victims of the violence.

According to a statement from Shurat HaDin, since October 7th, Israeli families from more than 60 communities have faced displacement due to the war in Gaza and additional threats from Hezbollah. These families have suffered losses from the conflict, including deaths, kidnappings, and complete destruction of property.

Letter to the UNHCR

In a letter directed at the UNHCR, Shurat HaDin voiced the frustration and accusation of indifference on the part of the international body, stating, "The UNHCR's glaring inaction and its apparent indifference to the Israeli victims of Hamas' atrocities is astounding. The stark difference in the UN's response to Palestinian refugees as opposed to Israeli victims of the same conflict is alarming and suggests a deep-rooted bias within the agency."

Pillows covered in blood lie on the couch in a destroyed home, following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel November 2, 2023. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Darshan-Leitner, the president of Shurat HaDin, has strongly condemned the UNHCR's stance. In her words: "The UN's complete disregard for the Jewish victims of this conflict is not merely an omission—it is a betrayal. While the UNHCR has mobilized quickly to aid Palestinians, it has left Israelis to fend for themselves. This neglect is particularly egregious given that Israel has facilitated humanitarian aid to Gaza, even as Hamas blocks such efforts. The UNHCR's actions, or lack thereof, speak louder than words, and we demand equal attention and assistance."

The group insisted that the UNHCR must immediately acknowledge the humanitarian crisis facing Israeli civilians and take steps to address their needs. Darshan-Leitner further asserted, "Israeli taxpayers should not have to shoulder the burden of recovery alone, especially when international aid is readily extended to other victims of the same conflict. It's time for the UN to provide every displaced Israeli with the shelter, food, clothing, and medical care they urgently require."