'March for Israel' rally to feature Debra Messing, Van Jones, families of kidnapped Israelis

The upcoming March for Israel rally in Washington DC on Tuesday at the National Mall is set to feature a lineup of prominent figures.

The event, organized to show solidarity with Israel and to stand against antisemitism, will include stars such as Debra Messing, known for her acting and advocacy work, and Van Jones, a distinguished author, lawyer, and civil rights advocate.

Messing is renowned for her Emmy-winning role as Grace Adler in "Will & Grace," has also starred in television series like "The Starter Wife" and "The Mysteries of Laura," and featured in films such as "The Wedding Date" and "Searching." Jones is known for his roles as a CNN host, New York Times bestselling author, and former advisor to president Barack Obama.

Other celebrities in attendance

Joining them will be Dr. Rochelle Ford, President of Dillard University; Tovah Feldshuh, a celebrated Broadway actress; and Natan Sharansky, a renowned human rights activist and former political prisoner. The event will also bring together bipartisan congressional leaders, families of American hostages, and college students united for Israel.

An interfaith alliance will be part of the gathering, emphasizing the broad support for the cause. Adding to the event's appeal will be musical performances by Israeli pop icons Omer Adam and Ishay Ribo. The organizers have also announced that additional speakers will be revealed in due course. Kay and Hannah Dubrow attend a ''Stand with Israel'' rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

This rally, anticipated to be one of the largest shows of unity and support for Israel in recent history, is a response to the recent surge in antisemitic incidents in the US, particularly following the tragic events of October 7.

The organizers aim to bring together hundreds of thousands of Israel supporters, underlining the strong ties between the US and Israel and their shared values in the fight against terror.

Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, and William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, have both stressed the importance of this event in demonstrating unwavering support for Israel and taking a firm stand against terrorism and antisemitism.

The rally will open its gates at 10 a.m., with the march scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. ET.

This event promises to be a significant demonstration of solidarity, featuring influential speakers and performances and is a notable moment for communities across America to come together.