UN says Israeli action in Gaza 'points to a genocide'

A UN press release from November 16 has called for the international community to exert maximum pressure on Israel to end the fighting in Gaza and stated that the situation in the Strip points “to a genocide in the making.”

Quoting from a team of experts assembled to produce the report they state “Many of us already raised the alarm about the risk of genocide in Gaza. We are deeply disturbed by the failure of governments to heed our call and to achieve an immediate ceasefire.

We are also profoundly concerned about the support of certain governments for Israel's strategy of warfare against the besieged population of Gaza, and the failure of the international system to mobilize to prevent genocide.”

According to the report, half of all civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed as a result of Israel’s bombing campaign aimed to oust the Hamas terrorist group from power and ultimately destroy them. People gather in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Jerusalem demanding for action to be taken to return the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, in Jerusalem November 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israel has been occupying Gaza, UN says

The report also stated their estimation that Israel has functioned as an occupying power, even within the Gaza Strip, “Israel remains the occupying power in the occupied Palestinian territory, which also includes the Gaza Strip, and therefore cannot wage a war against the population under its belligerent occupation,” they said.

The press release concluded with a series of demands made by the experts, chiefly an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip but including the release of Palestinian prisoners and the invitation of UN forces into the West Bank and Gaza.