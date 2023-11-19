Preparing for the storm: Safety tips for rain, storms, and strong winds

Israel experienced wintry weather Sunday, marked by a significant temperature drop. Rainfall is expected nationwide, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.
As such, there is a heightened risk of flooding along the coast throughout the day, with flood risks also rising in the East and South in the afternoon.
The wintry weather will persist into Monday but is expected to gradually subside throughout the day.
Due to the weather, a passenger bus skidded into a ditch near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel. Large numbers of Magen David Adom medics were rushed to the scene, with approximately 40 passengers disembarking safely, and two passengers taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
In anticipation of the impending winter weather, the Israel Police have issued safety guidelines. Here's how you can stay safe during the these stormy days:
Israel Police safety tips for stormy winter weather:
- Limit non-essential trips: Consider postponing non-essential outings, especially to areas prone to flooding. Make sure to listen to any verified weather and safety information before leaving home.
- Avoid parking lots during heavy rainfall: Avoid entering parking lots and underground levels during intense rainfall.
- Be careful at the beach: Strong winds and high waves pose dangers at beaches, so would-be beachgoers should refrain from spending time on the shores during this weather.
- Report all hazards: Report any possible hazards caused by the weather, such as fallen trees or street lamps, to the authorities. Make sure everything on balconies and gardens are secure to avoid being blown into the air by strong winds.
- Avoid Flooded Areas: Do not attempt to cross flooded roads, water channels, puddles, or waterholes, as it poses a significant life-threatening risk.
Israel Police tips for save driving in storms:
- Adjust your speed to road conditions: Adjust your speed according to road conditions, especially slowing down during sharp turns. Keep your headlights on throughout your drive.
- Keep plenty of distance from the car in front of you on wet roads: Due to increased braking distances on wet roads, maintain a greater distance from the vehicle in front.
- Watch out for hidden potholes: Be cautious of potholes hidden by water that accumulated inside it, which may cause sudden swerving. Hold the steering wheel with both hands when entering puddles and try to avoid them if you can't tell how deep they are.
- Avoid water sources and strong water flow: Steer clear of water sources and areas with intense water flow.
- Exercise caution with pedestrians: In rainy weather, pedestrians may be harder to spot. Pay close attention and get ready to brake at a moment's notice, especially in residential areas where pedestrians have the right of way.
- Vehicle maintenance checks: Before driving, make sure your tires are in good condition and at the required air pressure. Check that wipers work and aren't damaged. Clean the car's windshields, headlights, and tail lights for optimal visibility.