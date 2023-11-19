Preparing for the storm: Safety tips for rain, storms, and strong winds

Israel experienced wintry weather Sunday, marked by a significant temperature drop. Rainfall is expected nationwide, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

As such, there is a heightened risk of flooding along the coast throughout the day, with flood risks also rising in the East and South in the afternoon.

The wintry weather will persist into Monday but is expected to gradually subside throughout the day.

Due to the weather, a passenger bus skidded into a ditch near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel. Large numbers of Magen David Adom medics were rushed to the scene, with approximately 40 passengers disembarking safely, and two passengers taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In anticipation of the impending winter weather, the Israel Police have issued safety guidelines. Here's how you can stay safe during the these stormy days:

Jerusalem on a cold rainy day in spring, April 13, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel Police safety tips for stormy winter weather:

Limit non-essential trips : Consider postponing non-essential outings, especially to areas prone to flooding. Make sure to listen to any verified weather and safety information before leaving home.

Avoid parking lots during heavy rainfall : Avoid entering parking lots and underground levels during intense rainfall.

Be careful at the beach : Strong winds and high waves pose dangers at beaches, so would-be beachgoers should refrain from spending time on the shores during this weather.

Report all hazards : Report any possible hazards caused by the weather, such as fallen trees or street lamps, to the authorities. Make sure everything on balconies and gardens are secure to avoid being blown into the air by strong winds.

Avoid Flooded Areas: Do not attempt to cross flooded roads, water channels, puddles, or waterholes, as it poses a significant life-threatening risk.

Israel Police tips for save driving in storms: