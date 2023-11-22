Israel-Hamas war: IDF soldiers uncover 400 tunnel shafts in Gaza

Around 400 tunnel shafts were located and destroyed since the start of Israel's ground operation in Gaza, according to a statement by the IDF Spokespersons unit.

Documentation and intel collected by fighters in the IDF's Yahalom unit helped expose the tunnel shafts, with fighters destroying them by various means, according to the statement.

Hamas uses civilian infrastructure as a base to build their tunnels under.

IDF troops maneuver through northern Gaza, November 22, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Using civilian infrastructure for terrorist gain

Underground terrorist infrastructure has been found in the heart of civilian neighborhoods. Tunnels have been found near or directly under residences, schools, hospitals, cemeteries, and different agricultural spots.

Tunnels have also been uncovered and destroyed near an amusement park in Gaza. An underground shaft and warehouse of weapons was found near a university, filled with RPGs and grenades along with other weapons.