The prison service concluded on November 24 the first day of a prisoner release deal as part of the plan for the return of the hostages, during which 39 security prisoners, including women and boys, were released.

They were greeted by the residents of Judea and Samaria by waving Hamas flags.

Some of the female security prisoners who were released today during the deal have already managed to return to their homes in east Jerusalem. One of them, the terrorist Merah Bakir, 23 years old from Beit Hanina, carried out a stabbing attack in 2015 and injured a police officer.

Upon her return, the released prisoner was interviewed by a senior member of the media and talked about her plans for the future.

Upon the return of the security prisoners to the Beitunya checkpoint, many of the residents waved the flags of the Hamas organization. This is as "gratitude" for the release of the prisoners. Supporters wait for release of prisoners near Ofer prison (credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

The release of the 39 security prisoners was overseen today by the Israel Prison Services (IPS) Chief Katy Perry. The release took place from three prisons: Damon, Megiddo, and Ofer.

A commitment to professionalism

Perry visited the prison facilities in order to monitor the activity, and instructed the staff to act professionally, in order to allow the return of the Israeli abductees home. Advertisement

"Tonight we finished the first day of our mission to bring the abductees home," Perry said, "we will continue in the coming days to act as much as is required of us in order to support the national effort."