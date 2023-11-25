What were Israeli hostages' conditions upon release from Gaza?

The Schneider Children’s Medical Center Director commented on the arrival of some of the freed Israeli hostages, this evening at the scene: "Good and exciting night. About half an hour ago I had the privilege of receiving four children, three mothers and one grandmother, who are finally in the best and most caring hands.

Their physical condition is good, and they are currently undergoing medical and emotional evaluation In a private and unique complex that we prepared for them."

At the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, where five of the women who returned yesterday from captivity in the Gaza Strip are hospitalized, they said that the released hostages are currently undergoing a series of tests, and it is obvious that some of them are exhausted, Israeli news site Ynet reported.

The thirteen hostages released from Gaza on Friday, November 24, 2023 (credit: The Jerusalem Post)

It was also reported that not all five will be released from the hospital tomorrow.

Foreign workers receive treatment in Israeli hospital

The director of the Shamir Medical Center, Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, spoke in both Hebrew and English upon the arrival of 11 foreign workers who returned to Israel and were admitted to the medical center for treatment a spokesperson for the hospital said.