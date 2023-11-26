WATCH: Hostages released on Saturday reunite with family members

The 13 hostages released yesterday, reunited with their family members in Israel on Saturday.

Hugs, tears, and heartache

Members of the Avigdori family reunite at Sheba Hospital after over a month of separation, November 26, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

The Avigdors are part of an extended family from Kibbutz Be'eri who had 10 members of the family kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza. Despite six family members, including all the children, being returned four family members remain in Gaza including all of the adult men taken captive. Members of the Avigdori family reunite at Sheba Hospital after over a month of separation, November 26, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Hen Avigdori has been making passionate pleas for his family's release since they were taken, calling it "his mission". Neveh (left) and Yahel (right) following their release from Hamas captivity, November 25, 2023. (credit: Courtesy)

Naveh and Yahel Shoham were free from Hamas captivity on Saturday, November 25 along with their mother Adi Shoham. Yahel Shoham after being freed from Hamas captivity, November 25, 2023. (credit: Courtesy)

Israeli hostage Maya Regev reunited with her mother following the former's release of Hamas captivity on Saturday, November 25, 2023 (HOSTAGES AND MISSING FAMILIES FORUM)

Maya's return is bittersweet, her younger brother Itay (18) remains captive in Gaza. Maya's call to her father where she told him "Dad they're shooting at me; I'm dead!" was symbolic of the helplessness many parents felt on receiving calls for help on October 7. Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack on Israel, meets her father Thomas Hand after being released as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal, November 26, 2023 (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Emily Hand reunites with her father, she celebrated her ninth birthday in captivity; he had feared her killed in the initial attack.