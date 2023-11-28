DJ honors victims of Nova festival by preforming at empty massacre site

On Tuesday, an Israeli DJ honored the memories of victims who were killed during the Nova music festival in Re'im on October 7 by playing a set in front of photos of the victims.

The Israeli DJ under the name of RIMO, set up his equipment on the stage and faced the pictures of hundreds of faces that were hung up onto wooden posts in the field where the massacre took place and an Israeli flag made out of sunflowers placed right in front of the photos.

In stark contrast to the celebration and happiness of those who danced to the music, there was emptiness in the field.

Jewish Breaking News posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Today's festival had no physical attendees, just their 364 living memories."

Pictures of the participants of the Nova party who were murdered and kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, 2023 are displayed while an artist play music, at the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, November 28, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

As the DJ performed his set to an audience that could no longer dance, the memories of the victims of the attack were honored.

Paying tribute to the hundreds lost

Following the massacre that took place during the Nova music festival in Re'im on October 7, the country continued to pay tribute to the hundreds of lives lost on that day.

One of the bloodiest scenes during the October 7 massacre took place at Kibbutz Re'im when Hamas terrorists invaded the Israeli border and murdered hundreds of civilians attending the music festival.

"The festival was meant to be a celebration of love and freedom, but it ended in a murderous terrorist attack," said Omri Sassi and Nimrod Arnin the organizers of the event, who lost their own relatives during the massacre.

About a month after the attack, Omri and Nimord held a concert in Sdot Yam, a kibbutz near Caesarea, to pay tribute to the lives lost.

During the tribute, those attending united together to listen to music in remembrance of the victims of the attack.

Walla! contributed to this report