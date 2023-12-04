Israeli hotel: Help soldiers now, get a voucher later

The October 7 massacre shocked the public in Israel. Since then, alongside the heroic stories of the members of the security forces, we witness every day the sweeping mobilization of civilians, including countless heartwarming initiatives of support, one after another succeeding in lighting the way for us in the country's darkest hour.

One of these initiatives is taking place at the Olea hotel in Rosh Pina, which, on October 7, opened its doors for free to reservists, without payment from the Tourism Ministry or the Defense Ministry.

Now, at Olea, they are trying to generate some income so as to not burden the small business and to be used to host the soldiers.

In return, donors will receive a voucher for the same amount they contributed, which can be used for accommodation at Olea once Israel's north becomes quiet again.

"We opened the accommodation complex for reservists with the understanding that even during this tense period, people would not come to the north to relax in our complex," said Olea owner Yoni Kantro. "Instead of hosting vacationers, we decided to provide accommodation to the soldiers who are serving in the area and give them a short break from fighting on the frontlines.

"These are soldiers who sometimes lack a bed to spend the night or have no choice but to sleep in assembly areas. Some soldiers have been staying here since the beginning of the war, while others come for just a night or two."

Kantro explained that people can donate any amount they choose to finance the cost of hosting the soldiers in the complex. Advertisement

"The funds will allow us to continue supporting the stay of the reservists," he added. "We are all together in this storm, and we understand that only through mutual help and support can we rebuild once again."

Not the hotel's first crisis

Olea was established about two years ago as a new accommodation complex, which combines the intimacy of bed and breakfast establishments with a hotel experience.

Shortly after its opening, it was forced to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was successfully navigated, and now the hotel is in the midst of the war in Gaza and the conflict in the north.

"Since the outbreak of the war, the hotel has become a refuge for reserve soldiers," said Kantro. "Reservists from the north come to us for a place to rest, sleep, and take a shower, all free of charge. Olea has also offered accommodation to residents who were evacuated from their homes due to the war.

"Together, we understand that only through mutual support and assistance can we emerge stronger as a country."