Ammunition Hill, a significant national heritage site in Jerusalem, announced the lighting of 90 menorahs with olive oil across various battlefields, including areas within Gaza. This initiative is set to take place during the upcoming Hanukkah festival, symbolizing a profound commemoration and a message of peace and triumph.

The olive oil, specially extracted from olive trees planted at Ammunition Hill after the Six-Day War, embodies a rich history of valor and victory. "These trees stand as living memorials to the fallen soldiers of the war, with 182 olive trees planted by their bereaved families," a statement on behalf of the Ammunition Hill memorial said. Olive oil from Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem to be used in Hanukkah candle lighting celebrations (credit: AMMUNITION HILL)

IDF soldiers to join in Hanukkah celebrations

This year's Hanukkah celebration will see meaningful participation from soldiers of the Harel, Jerusalem, and Paratroopers brigades - the same brigades that played a crucial role in liberating Jerusalem during the Six-Day War. These soldiers, along with reservists, including relatives of the fallen heroes, will light the menorahs with the olive oil from Ammunition Hill. This act serves not only as a tribute to those who fought and fell but also as a symbol of ongoing life and bravery. Ketri Maoz, CEO of Ammunition Hill, highlighted the deeper significance of this event. "The bravery of the fallen and Six-Day War soldiers continues through today's soldiers, fighting for our home with the strength of their heritage," Maoz stated. He further emphasized that "The menorahs lit with this symbolic olive oil on Hanukkah will mark the victory of light over darkness, bravery, and triumph over evil. May these lights shine for the return of the captives, in memory of the fallen, for the healing of the wounded, and for the consolation of bereaved families."

Ammunition Hill, a former Jordanian military post in East Jerusalem and the site of a major Six-Day War battle, has become a national memorial site.