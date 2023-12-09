Minister Eisenkot's nephew killed days after his own son in Gaza

Maor Meir Cohen, nephew to former Chief of Staff and current member of the war cabinet, Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity), was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. This news was made public on Saturday, following the tragic death of his cousin, Gal Meir Eisenkot, the minister's son, who fell in a northern Gaza Strip battle just a day earlier. Maor, who was serving in regular military duty, is the son of Sharon Eisenkot—Gadi's half-sister, and Michael Mishel Cohen. Named after their grandfather Meir, both Maor and Gal shared more than family ties; they shared a legacy.

Sergeant Major (Res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, Gadi Eisenkot's son, lost his life on Thursday during a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. He was serving as a reservist in Battalion 699. At the time of the announcement, Gadi Eisenkot was on a Southern Command visit with Minister Benny Gantz and had to be excused from the meeting to receive the heartbreaking news.

Gal's funeral, held on Friday, saw thousands of mourners gathering to bid him farewell at the Herzliya military cemetery.

Family, friends and officials attend the funeral of Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, son of war cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot in Herzliya on December 8, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A tearful goodbye

In a tearful eulogy, his father, a Minister in the War Cabinet, said: "Our young son Galush, your mother and I are here with a multitude to honor you one last time." He recalled the fateful day of October 7th, describing how Gal prepared for battle, expressing his belief in the righteousness of the Gaza war and the necessity to defeat Hamas.

"The State of Israel will remain strong, progressive, and just, as you always wished," he continued, vowing to uphold Gal's legacy and ensure that his and other soldiers' sacrifices were not in vain. He pledged, "We will remain a united, joyful family and honor the sacrifices made for the sake of our fellow soldiers and the entire Israeli people."