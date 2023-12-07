Israel's Knesset unites in mourning for minister Eisenkot's fallen son

Israel's Knesset rallied in support of Minister Gadi Eisenkot from National Unity after his son Gal was killed in action in Gaza on Thursday.

National Unity leader Minister Benny Gantz sent his condolences to Eisenkot and his family, saying that everyone was committed to continue fighting for the cause for which Gal had died.

"Gadi, we've known each other for years," he said. "I know how strong you are and how united your family is. You've always protected our home as well as your personal home. I'm sure that this will remain. You will look after your family and you will all keep each other strong."

גדי, אחי לנשק, שותפי, חבר.הלב מרוסק. בערב חנוכה נרו של גל כבה. החינוך שלך ושל המשפחה כולה, האומץ שלכם, אהבת המולדת, המדינה והמשפחה – כולם היו טבועים בגל. הוא נפל בשם ועל בסיס הערכים שעליהם תמיד חונך, הוא היה גיבור שלכם, הוא גיבור של עם ישראל כולו, וכך ייזכר לנצח.כל כך… pic.twitter.com/bBQ1NpDotl — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 7, 2023

Both Gantz and Eisenkot served as IDF chiefs of staff in the past.

Netanyahu "heartbroken"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and his wife were heartbroken at the news.

"We are crying with you, and we are embracing you," he said. "Gal was a brave soldier and a real hero. We are sending condolences from the bottom of our hearts to your family and the families of all the brave fallen soldiers. Our heroes didn't die in vain. We will continue to fight until we win."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid posted a photo of Eisenkot and his son embracing while both in uniform.

הצילום הזה. החיבוק הזה. אב ובנו. שניהם במדים. שניהם חיילים של המדינה הזו. שניהם נענים לקריאה, מגיעים כשצריך אותם, עושים את מה שעליהם לעשות. גורלה של מדינה שלמה בחיבוק אחד. גדי, חנה, אנחנו בוכים אתכם. pic.twitter.com/1wzwUE3hSv — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 7, 2023

"This photo. This hug. A father and his son. Both in uniform. Both soldiers in this country," he wrote. "They both respond to the call and show up when they're needed, doing whatever they need to do. The fate of an entire nation in one hug."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also sent his condolences, saying that "Eisenkot has dedicated his life to the security of this country, and now he's sacrificed his dear son."