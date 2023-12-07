Israel's Knesset unites in mourning for minister Eisenkot's fallen son

"We are crying with you, and we are embracing you," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Gal was a brave soldier and a real hero."

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2023 18:48
Gal and Gadi Eisenkot during IDF Maglan unit training 2018. (photo credit: Anna Barsky/IDF spokesperson's unit via Maariv)
Gal and Gadi Eisenkot during IDF Maglan unit training 2018.
(photo credit: Anna Barsky/IDF spokesperson's unit via Maariv)

Israel's Knesset rallied in support of Minister Gadi Eisenkot from National Unity after his son Gal was killed in action in Gaza on Thursday.

National Unity leader Minister Benny Gantz sent his condolences to Eisenkot and his family, saying that everyone was committed to continue fighting for the cause for which Gal had died.

"Gadi, we've known each other for years," he said. "I know how strong you are and how united your family is. You've always protected our home as well as your personal home. I'm sure that this will remain. You will look after your family and you will all keep each other strong."

Both Gantz and Eisenkot served as IDF chiefs of staff in the past.

Netanyahu "heartbroken"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and his wife were heartbroken at the news.

"We are crying with you, and we are embracing you," he said. "Gal was a brave soldier and a real hero. We are sending condolences from the bottom of our hearts to your family and the families of all the brave fallen soldiers. Our heroes didn't die in vain. We will continue to fight until we win."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid posted a photo of Eisenkot and his son embracing while both in uniform.

"This photo. This hug. A father and his son. Both in uniform. Both soldiers in this country," he wrote. "They both respond to the call and show up when they're needed, doing whatever they need to do. The fate of an entire nation in one hug."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also sent his condolences, saying that "Eisenkot has dedicated his life to the security of this country, and now he's sacrificed his dear son."



