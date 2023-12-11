Tiv Ta'am, Israco open new logistics center

Haggai Shalom, CEO and owner of the Tiv Ta'am Group, Yariv Ardon, CEO of Israco, the import and marketing company of the Tiv Ta'am Group, and senior management hosted on Sunday about 100 guests at a festive event held on the occasion of the laying of the cornerstone for the new logistics center for Israco, which will open with an estimated investment of about NIS 350 million, in the Emek Hafer industrial area.

The event opened with a festive ceremony that included toasting, mingling, and the signing of the founding scroll, which they buried in the foundations of the building, with the desire that everything written in it would become a foundation stone.

Shalom opened the event and said: "Precisely when the State of Israel is going through difficult and shaky times, both on the economic level and on the security level, I see the great importance of extensive investments for the benefit of the advancement of the economy in Israel. The establishment of the logistics center and the huge investment in it is a major milestone in my life I believe that the company will succeed in the challenges of the challenging period and will be a significant growth engine for the Tiv Ta’am group"

Yariv Ardon, CEO of Israco said: "We are stepping forward into the future and starting a new era of activity. The large investment in the new logistics center testifies to the great trust of the Tiv Ta’am group in the company and in its abilities to develop and break additional ceilings in the food and beverage market in Israel."

According to him: The new center will allow the company to continue to grow, improve the quality of service, and expand the clientele."

(credit: ASSAF LEV)

Yariv also stated that the new warehouse will cover an area of about 20 dunams with an estimated investment of about NIS 350 million. The new warehouse will unite all of the company's warehouses that are currently scattered in different locations in the country into one, advanced and innovative warehouse. Technology and automation systems are among the most advanced in the world, and it is suitable for storing a variety of products at varied temperatures such as dry, chilled, and frozen products." Advertisement

Galit Shaul - Head of the Emek Hefer Council said: "At this challenging time, the responsibility also lies with the home front, which needs to manage a routine with an economic perspective, that's why we are proud and happy that Israco chose to open their logistics center in the heart of the country. W wish them success, because their success is the success of the residents."

Moshe Sherashov, CEO of Shamir Engineering Company: "I am proud to lead the ambitious and impressive construction project of the Tiv Taam and Israco group. This is a complex and significant project and I am happy that Shamir Engineering is a leading partner in its establishment"

The event was concluded with the fourth candle lighting ceremony of Hanukkah, and Shalom wished to bless the IDF and its soldiers, saying: "As an army man, I know that we will defeat Hamas and eliminate it. I pray for the peace of everyone who was hurt on 7/10 and I pray that the fighting will end quickly and that the IDF soldiers will soon return home safe and sound."