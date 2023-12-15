IDF soldiers in Jenin, who played the Shema Yisrael prayer through the loudspeakers of a mosque in Jenin, were suspended for violating religious sanctity. However, the far-right news site, Hakol Hayehudi (the Jewish Voice), claimed on Friday that the mosque is used for terror activities.

The IDF released a statement regarding the soldiers' activities stating that, "The soldiers were immediately removed from operational activity, after receiving the videos and after an initial inspection of the incident by commanders. The behavior of the soldiers in the videos is serious and stands in complete opposition to the values ​​of the IDF."

According to Reuters, Palestinian foreign ministry condemned what it said was a "mockery" of the religious sanctum.

Under the guidance of the IDF Chief of Staff, it was even decided that the fighters would be put on trial this evening before Major General Menashe Ayoub Kiuf.

Invitation in Arabic for demonstration at the mosque in Jenin. (credit: COURTESY HAKOL HAYEHUDI)

Mosque used for terror activities, Hakol Hayehudi claims

However, Hakol Hayehudi site claimed that the mosque, known as The Great Jenin Camp Mosque is a terrorist base for all intents and purposes, and in fact serves as one of the main strongholds of the "Jenin Battalion".

Right-wing media outlets were in uproar following the IDF's decision to suspend the reservists. Hakol Hayehudi claimed that it learned that IDF fighters located a large amount of bullet casings in the mosque that terrorists fired from the mosque at IDF forces in a previous operation, as well as an explosive device. In addition, an alarm was triggered in the mosque, and then shots were fired at the troops.

Hakol Hayehudi wrote that, according to military officials, the mosque is used as a terrorist base for "everything."

In addition, a machine for forging Israeli identity cards and licenses was found in the mosque.

Even in previous IDF activities in the Jenin camp, IDF activity was reported many times in the mosque - including exchanges of fire with terrorists near it and even in the mosque compound itself against terrorists who had barricaded themselves in it.

Additionally, during the war, the inciting speeches made by Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, were played on the very same loudspeakers of the mosque.

In addition, Arab networks revealed that the mosque is a regular departure point for terrorist and incitement processions in the Jenin camp, as well as a departure point for the funerals of the many terrorists who are exterminated in Jenin by the IDF.