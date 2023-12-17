Lufthansa Group to resume flights to Israel

After two months of war, during which almost all commercial air travel to and from Israel has been suspended, the Lufthansa Group has announced the return of flights to the country.

The group, which includes Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, and Swiss, is expected to return to Israel on January 8, 2024.

Lufthansa Airlines will offer four weekly flights from Frankfurt and three weekly flights from Munich. Austrian Airlines plans to offer eight weekly flights and Swiss to offer five weekly flights.

In this first phase of reopening, the Lufthansa Group will offer a total of 20 weekly routes to and from Tel Aviv-- approximately 30 percent of the normal flight schedule.

"Safety is always a priority for the airlines in the Lufthansa Group," the group said. "We continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel and are in close contact with the local authorities. Expect possible adjustments to the flight schedule due to changing conditions." El Al airplane (credit: El Al Spokesman's Unit)

Until now, almost all travel has been on Israeli airlines

Until now, almost all wartime air travel in and out of Israel has been through the country's national airline, El Al, or the smaller Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir.

For flights east rather than west, Etihad and Fly Dubai are operating daily between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Tel Aviv.