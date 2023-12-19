Michael Greenberg, president and co-founder of one of the most successful fashion companies in the world: Skechers, which he manages alongside his founding father and CEO Robert Greenberg, was recently awarded the title of "Man of the Year" by FN-Footwear News.

The title was awarded in New York City, in a festive ceremony that included hundreds of guests.The title was given by Martha Stewart and surprised by the presence of the rapper Snoop Dogg, both presenters of the Skechers brand.

Greenberg received the title of Person of the Year for his work for the education and promotion of children with special needs. The Skechers and Friendship Foundation that he established 15 years ago has so far raised over 24 million dollars for this purpose and is a prominent and central partner in raising funds to build a campus for young people with special needs and its construction on an area of 3.25 dunams, with an investment of 55 million dollars, is expected to be completed in 2025.

The fundraising was conducted, among other things, through a friendship walk to raise charity - Friendship Walk, which is held every year in the fall and to which Skechers recruits the stars who walk with the brand, this year the following participated: Brooke Burke and Amanda Klots, as well as the television icon of the 90s, Mr. T. The march left from the Manhattan Beach Pier in L.A. and Greenberg opened the march by thanking the thousands of participants and sponsors who joined the effort.

Greenberg: "Skechers' growth over the past 31 years is a story behind which there are many people. Nothing is achieved alone on a desert island, it is teamwork. My mentor and inspiration is my father, Robert. His passion, ways of coping His, he makes people follow his actions and believe in what he says and believe in him. He is a real inspiration for me and from him I got inspiration for a work ethic and a desire to succeed."

(credit: PR)

"It will be a school dedicated to providing assistance and life guidance to children with special needs," Greenberg said. "When a child with special needs graduates from high school, there is very little provision for him from the state. The campus will provide professional training, work and provide the tools to enter the world of work and find passions and goals for life. This is going to revolutionize education." Advertisement

Greenberg talked about the company's profits and said: "In the first three quarters of 2023, the Skechers brand generated sales of $6.04 billion, an increase of 8.5 percent from the corresponding period a year ago." According to him: "We had the strongest year in the company's history. We are proud of it and the goal is to reach the $10 billion mark by 2026."

In Israel as well, the brand is growing significantly with 23 branches and is marketed at approximately 400 wholesale points of sale. Already this year, 3 more branches are expected to open throughout Israel in strategic and desirable locations that should continue the trend of growth and development of the brand.

This year, Skechers made a significant leap when it entered the categories of professional sports in football and basketball and announced the appointment of new ambassadors: the leading striker in football Harry Kane from the Bayern Munich team and in basketball - Julius Randle from the New York Knicks and Terrence Mann from the Los Angeles Clippers. Greenberg noted the entry into these categories and said: "This is the crowning glory and our compass. This is the direction the company is going."

For 2024, which is coming up, Greenberg hinted that he is planning more big initiatives, including an attention-grabbing advertisement for Super Bowl LVII. "Sketchers is a brand that touches all areas of life, so I truly believe the sky is the limit."