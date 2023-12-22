WATCH: Camera embedded on dog reveals Hamas tunnel in Gaza City

The IDF discovered and raided a tunnel built by Hamas in the southern part of Gaza City, an IDF spokesperson said on Friday.

The tunnel was used as an underground outpost by the terror group, and buildings nearby where Hamas operated in the south of the city were destroyed. IDF soldiers identified a terror squad that attacked and promptly eliminated them.

A number of shafts leading to an underground multi-level route were located and uncovered, whose floors were used for the purposes of command, control and movement for Hamas between different sectors for storage and accommodation. Israeli forces destroyed the underground route.

IDF provides video documentation via a dog

Video documentation that was equipped to a dog showed the terror tunnel which was hundreds of meters long, which included command and communication rooms, residence halls that are tens of meters in area, concrete dumps, as well as water and electricity infrastructure.

The video can be seen below:

Camera equipped to a dog reveals Hamas terror tunnels on December 22, 2023 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Dozens of tunnels have been scanned by the unit's fighters and dogs.