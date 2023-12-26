In a touching display of solidarity, Noor, a local restaurant in the Druze village of Julis in Northern Israel, has undergone a significant transformation, shifting from a non-kosher establishment to a fully kosher one. The restaurant has made the move in order to provide free pre-packaged meals for IDF soldiers and evacuees during the ongoing war.

The restaurant, which opened only a year ago, is making history as the first kosher establishment in the northern village of Julis. Asma, the owner of Noor, has enthusiastically embraced the new concept, aiming to provide a diverse range of services to both regular patrons and new visitors. In a post on social media, local resident Mansoor Khanjar shared the news: "Noor Restaurant is changing its concept: from a non-kosher restaurant to a kosher one! In a fortunate turn of events, we have received kosher certification, and from now on, all soldiers will enjoy kosher Druze cuisine."

A facebook post from Mansoor Khanjar boasts the restaurant's delectable kosher cuisine (credit: Screenshot/Facebook )

UTJ deputy minister helps process

The conversion process was not without its challenges, and Asma sought assistance from Deputy Minister Uri Maklev of UTJ, a right-wing religious party in the current government. The deputy minister's office promptly engaged with the chief rabbinate, facilitating all the necessary procedures to ensure a smooth transition to a kosher establishment.

Deputy Minister Uri Maklev paid a visit to Noor upon the successful completion of the transformation. Asma thanked Maklev for his prompt assistance. “We asked to kasher the place for the benefit of the soldiers. We will happily replace the entire menu so that we can feed our kosher-observant soldiers,” she said, “This is a historic move, and it will be credited to you."

Noor welcomes patrons seven days a week, presenting a diverse menu featuring kosher meat dishes and an array of genuine Druze culinary delights. Conveniently situated a short distance from the village center, the establishment provides easy accessibility for visitors.

The welcoming atmosphere of Julis is emphasized in Khanjar's post: "We look forward to enjoying the company of both our regular and special guests who come to dine with us. Julis welcomes you with love. Come visit our beautiful village!"