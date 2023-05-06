The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Viet Taam: A return to a kosher Vietnamese culinary delight - review

The popular Vietnamese restaurant in Netanya, Viet Taam, has recently expanded. Proprietor Rabbi Jean-Pierre Fettman said he will be involved in Israeli-Vietnamese diplomacy.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: MAY 6, 2023 11:50
Viet Taam (photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)
Viet Taam
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

Viet Taam, a popular eatery in Netanya, has now expanded its premises to include a garden, making this small restaurant much bigger and able to cater to a larger clientele.

Sadly, on the day we visited, the proprietor and brains behind the project, Rabbi Jean-Pierre Fettman, found himself to be very short staffed and the food took a long time to arrive. Perhaps the reasoning is that if one waits long enough and becomes hungry enough, everything tastes great.

Presiding over the kitchen is Fettman’s Vietnamese wife, Naomi, whom he met when working in Hong Kong.

What's on the menu at Viet Taam in Israel?

The menu is the same and is not a complex document. There are two choices for starters, a soup and about five main courses. This is not such a bad thing, as one does not need to spend hours perusing a menu and wondering what on earth to choose.

We each had a different starter, one choosing spring rolls and the other pastry cigars. And my companion also decided he liked the sound of meat soup with noodles.

Viet Taam (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH) Viet Taam (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

This was the first dish to arrive and appeared to be a consommé full of flat noodles, beef slices and a variety of vegetables (NIS 54). It had some interesting spices which we could not identify and my companion gave it a thumbs-up.

Although there was still no actual food at this point, I sipped on my glass of Mount Hermon Cabernet Sauvignon and enjoyed being in a garden with vibrant green “grass” underfoot, potted plants and some real flowers blooming near our table (NIS 25).

When the egg rolls finally arrived, they were very good. The outer skin holding the chicken and vegetable filling was a translucent glutinous wrapping made from rice paper and the filling was a mix of vegetables, vermicelli noodles and spiced chicken (NIS 29). A sweet and sour dipping sauce came with the rolls.

The cigars were filled with chopped meat, were hot and crispy, and made for a very good starter (NIS 24).

The main courses consisted of stir-fried noodles for my companion (NIS 59) and stir-fried rice for me (NIS 57). They both tasted authentic and each had a variety of meat, chicken and vegetables to enhance the flavor.

There are several new desserts available, including a lemon tart and chocolate cake, but we felt we had eaten more than enough.

On a topical note, Fettman told us that a free-trade agreement between Vietnam and Israel is due to be signed now and there will be cultural exchanges between the two countries. As someone who does kosher catering for the Vietnamese Embassy, Fettman and his restaurant will be closely involved in this diplomatic development from which both countries will benefit.

It is also worth recalling that when Menachem Begin was prime minister, he allowed Vietnamese boat people refugees to come to Israel in the late ‘70s, creating a small community, mostly in Tel-Aviv. Some of their descendants still live there in a small Vietnamese community.

Viet Taam1 Tel Chai St.,NetanyaOpen: Sunday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.Kashrut: Netanya Rabbinate.Glatt Kosher meat supervised by Rabbi Shlomo Machfud.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags Netanya restaurant food business food review netanya kosher restaurant

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by