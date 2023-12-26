Many students fighting in Gaza in dire economic situation – survey

Almost half of the university students from Israel’s periphery (46%) and students who have been called up to serve as reserve soldiers cannot afford to pay tuition for their academic studies, a new survey by Israeli Channel 13 has found.

After the October 7 massacre, Israel called up more than 350,000 reservists to help fight Hamas in Gaza and protect Israel against Hezbollah in the North. Approximately 35,000 of them are university students.

The survey also found that 35% of the students from Israel’s periphery are experiencing economic difficulties as a result of the war, and that 56% of them are entitled to additional financial assistance beyond what they are owed as reserve soldiers.

Photos of more than a thousand people abducted, missing or killed in the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023 in southern Israel, are displayed in the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University, on October 22, 2023 (Credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bar-Ilan University is one of Israel’s leading institutions of higher education, serving a diverse population of students from all over the country.

The university has over 20,000 students studying in nine faculties and over 50 departments.

Most Bar-Ilan students work during the year to help offset tuition and pay their rent. However, the school year is now slated to start December 31. The breaks between semesters have been reduced, meaning the academic workload is expected to be more significant, and many will not succeed at doing both.

"Under this complicated condition, we are trying to help them," university president Prof. Arie Zaban said. "We want to provide them the support they need so they do not drop out of university for financial reasons. It would be a real shame for promising students - Israel's future - to kill their dreams and their contribution to the country because of the war."

Bar-Ilan is finding solutions for students with all types of challenges: Reservists and active duty soldiers; families of reservists and soldiers - especially those that have children; new immigrants (olim); students from the South and the North.

"We want them to be able to concentrate on what they are doing now: win the war against Hamas," Zaban said. "We want them to know they can focus on their current mission, and we will take care of their future.

“No one will be left behind,” the president added.

This article was written in cooperation with Bar-Ilan University.